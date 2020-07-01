× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald L. Boyanovsky Sr, 96, of Jefferson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Don was born in Scio, Oregon. He was the son of Arnold and Tracie (Menhart) Boyanovsky.

Don attended grade school in Scio and graduated from Scio High School in 1943. Don joined the Navy out of high school in 1944 to serve his country during World War II. Upon his return home to Scio, he started his life long career in the logging industry, going to work for a local company as a shop foreman. He later continued out the remainder of his career working for Georgia pacific logging as a shop foreman where he eventually retired.

In 1959, Don married Janet Weeks of Salem. Together they lived in Toledo, Oregon for over 30 years.

Don was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He had a passion for gardening and was an amazing mechanic. Don also enjoyed shooting pool with his son Don Jr.

He was preceded in death by his wife Janet Boyanovsky; his parents; and two brothers, Harold and Gordan Boyanovsky.

Survivors include son, Donald Boyanovsky Jr. and three stepchildren, Sandra Karn, Jim Stiffler, and John Stiffler. He has ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

A private family service with full military honors will be held. Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

