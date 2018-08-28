August 11, 1929 — August 24, 2018
Donald Jay King, 89, died August 24, 2018, of cancer. He was surrounded by loving family and died in the Corvallis family home he built and lived in for 54 years.
Don was born August 11, 1929, in a log cabin in Cabin Creek, Montana, to John Hubert Jay and Edna May King.
In 1945, he moved to Corvallis attending Corvallis High School, graduating in 1947. It was there that he met his soul mate, Dolores Bailey. They were married at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Corvallis on October 30, 1947.
Don was very hard-working and industrious. During his lifetime he worked and lived at the OSU dairy barns, was a lineman for Pacific Northwest Bell, a baker for Lieb’s Bakery, ending his career as bakery manager at Albertson’s, retiring in 1984.
Don had many talents and hobbies. He was a self-taught home builder, building four family houses and remodeling or repairing many others. He could build or fix anything, and was the resource for many family members and friends.
He loved to garden and had a greenhouse that he used to supply veggie starts to family, friends and neighbors. He also shared produce from his bountiful garden.
He loved woodworking, making furniture, lamps, bowls, all stamped on the bottom with his trade mark DJK.
Don always said his best times were spent with family and yearly camping vacations to Green Peter or trips to Oregon State Parks or National Parks, water skiing, swimming, fishing, and camping.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Mary’s Church for many years.
Don was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Dolores King who passed in February 2018.
Together, they had seven children: Pam Malcom (Joe), Mary Lou Hitch (Daniel), Donald Jay King Jr. (Debbie), Susan Harvey (Mark), Kathy Niell (Brad), Stacy Rooks, Daniel King (Pascale). They have 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Eunice McCann of Merrill, Oregon, and Joyce Oshel of Medford, Oregon.
A special thanks to Lumina Hospice team, Keith, Lena and Lynn. You made our journey of love easier.
A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 31, at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Corvallis. Reception follows at the Upper Social Hall. Interment at St Mary’s Catholic Cemetery to follow, family only.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lumina Hospice or Corvallis Stone Soup.
McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.