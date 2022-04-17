September 26, 1930 - March 10, 2022

Donald James Reed was born in Montrose, Kansas on September 26, 1930 and passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in Portland, Oregon on March 10, 2022. A true lover of life, Don devoted his time to the two things he valued most: science and family. Don's love of learning was sparked in a one-room schoolhouse on the Kansas plains and continued throughout his life, eventually earning his PhD in biochemistry and toxicology, all while raising a family of six children with his wife Caron. To all these endeavors, Don brought a quiet determination, deep curiosity, wry humor, and a firm, independent self-reliance.

As a red-haired, freckle-faced boy growing up during The Great Depression, Don experienced the trials of an epic dust storm, the scarcity of subsistence farming, and the dissolution of the family farm all before the age of 14, when Don's family moved to Nampa, Idaho for a better life. It was there that he enjoyed the convenience of indoor plumbing for the first time, and met the love of his life, Caron Ann Harley. At age 16, as he would tell the story, he lost a coin toss and was obligated to walk Caron home from school. Don was smitten with the energetic and vivacious young woman, and she soon became his wife and ultimately, his life partner of 60 plus years.

As for many young couples of that era, life came at them fast. Don studied chemistry at the College of Idaho and worked at Penny-Wise Drugs, where at age 20 he was responsible for ordering and pricing the pharmacy's 5,000 inventory items, while Caron tended to their growing family. By age 26, Don had completed his PhD in Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry at Oregon State University and moved his young family of three children to El Cerrito, California for a stint with the USDA. A year later, the family, now numbering four children, moved to Bozeman, Montana where he taught and conducted research at Montana State University. Amidst writing lectures and designing experiments, he also constructed a new home for his growing family. Years later, Don recounted these years in Montana with his young family as some of his happiest.

A fifth child joined the growing brood in Bozeman, and in 1962, Don and Caron moved the family back to Corvallis where he joined the faculty at Oregon State University (OSU). A sixth child arrived in 1964, and by age 33, Caron and Don had welcomed six children over a 14 year period. They decided to put down roots and ultimately stayed put in Corvallis for the next 45 years, save for a few sabbaticals to Maryland, Sweden, and England.

With an unquenchable thirst for science and deep love of family, he worked tirelessly to create family fun on memorable camping trips and boating adventures, while also launching a career that would earn him a global reputation for his ground-breaking work in biochemistry and toxicology.

When Don returned to OSU in 1962 as a professor in the chemistry department, he began working in the newly constructed Radiation Center where he studied propellant toxicity and developed methods for using radioisotopes in biological and chemical processes. In 1970, he became a professor in OSU's emerging biochemistry and biophysics program, where he gained tenure and was quickly promoted to full professor in 1973. Around this time, he also helped found OSU's Environmental and Molecular Toxicology program. In 1980, Don was named Director of the Environmental Health Sciences Center, a position he held for 17 years.

In time, Don's research turned towards investigating the role of glutathione, a compound that is central to cellular detoxification mechanisms. As one of the pioneers in early glutathione research, he was able to show how this compound can protect the body from toxins and help maintain antioxidants. His work has had far-reaching impacts, shaping how scientists view the intersection between toxicity, antioxidants, and stress response. And it was because of this work that Don was chosen to be the first interim director of the newly re-established Linus Pauling Institute when it relocated to Oregon State from Palo Alto in 1996. He established the Linus Pauling Institute at OSU and hired its first permanent director in 1997. He remained part of the Institute's Scientific Advisory Committee until his death.

His professional activities were varied and extensive. He served on innumerable prestigious editorial boards, research center evaluation committees, and external review committees. Of particular note was his service as editor of Cell Biology and Toxicology, as President of the Society of Toxicology, and as First Vice President of the International Union of Toxicology. Among many other accomplishments, he won the Society of Toxicology Merit Award, the F.A. Gilfillan Memorial Award for Distinguished Scholarship in Science from Oregon State University, and the Discovery Award from the Medical Research Foundation of Oregon. His research was funded by over 50 grants from the National Institutes of Health and in 1986 he received the NIEHS MERIT Award, a highly competitive 10-year special grant award funding exceptional research for his work in glutathione.

Don loved the competition amongst his scientific brethren, and cherished the many relationships he made in the field. He was a generous colleague and a thoughtful mentor to young scientists. His dedication to training the next generation of scientists led him and Caron to establish the Caron and Donald Reed Fellowship Endowment Fund to provide critical support for students in the early years of their PhD training. To his family, he expressed concern that our society "might forget the science" as we confront our contemporary challenges. Ever the scientist, even in death, he donated his brain to Oregon Health and Science University to support research on Parkinson's Disease, an illness from which he suffered late in life.

Although Don's contributions to science are exemplary, his impact within the Reed family is even greater. As a loving father and grandfather, Don modeled strength, generosity, humility, perseverance, and unconditional love to his family. The family is forever grateful for the tender care Don provided Caron as she succumbed to Lewy Body Dementia in 2009. He inspired a global view of life and instilled a love for travel as a means to foster empathy and understanding in the world. He created vibrant family memories, from growing tomatoes sweet enough to be eaten like apples, to remodeling the family vacation home in his mid-70's by installing laminate flooring on the tall ceiling using an elaborate scaffolding system he built himself. Don never met a challenge that he couldn't outsmart or out-muscle, and with grit and mettle, a keen sense of humor, and ability to focus amidst the tumult of an energetic family, he led a life of achievement and accomplishment. Never one to brag, he shared his good fortune with family and friends and supported and encouraged his loved ones. He was a force of nature to all who knew and loved him.

Don is preceded in death by his wife, Caron, and son, Rick. Family includes Miriam Reed, Kathy and Tim McKamey, David and Debbie Reed, Diana and David Youtsey, Cheryl and Peter Alto, Doug Reed and Denise Brennan, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. We all miss him dearly.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes a donation to the Caron & Donald Reed Fellowship Endowment Fund. You may select their fund in the dropdown box at bit.ly/GiveToLPI.