Sept. 21, 1929 - Oct. 13,2022

Donald Harry Shindler passed away 10/13/22 at McKillop Residence in Sublimity. He was born in 1929 to Joseph and Fern Shindler. He was the eldest of 11 children, grew up in Scio and attended Scio schools.

Don served in the Korean War followed by 18 months in Japan. He met and married his wife Phyllis in California in 1955. They owned and operated West Coast Headboard company in California before moving back to Oregon. They eventually made Scio their permanent home.

Don made his living as a drywall supervisor on and off for 20 years. He retired from Multicraft Plastics after 20 years of service. His retirement was spent as a Scio Museum board member and Lamb and Wool Fair board member.

His wife preceded him in death in 2005. Don is survived by his children, grandchildren, two brothers and many dear friends.

All are welcome to a Military memorial service at 11 AM Monday, October 24 at Franklin Butte Cemetery, Scio.