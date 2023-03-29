April 2, 1937 - March 27, 2023

Donald H. Martin, born April 2, 1937, in Loma Linda CA, died March 27, 2023, peacefully at his home in Tangent following a battle with cancer.

Donald Hotchkiss Martin was born the fourth of seven children to James & Lottie Martin. They lived on the J Diamond L Ranch in the Rogue River Valley of southern Oregon. He attended local schools, graduating from Rogue River HS in 1955.

Don served in the U.S. Army 1956-1959, and in Oregon State Police 1960-1964. He and Mary Ann Stauffer were married in 1961, and they made their first home at his station in Prineville. They had several moves including an epic trip to Alaska with four small children in 1970. They moved to Albany afterwards in 1972 and have lived here since.

Don was a true farmer at heart; he loved the land and tractors of all kinds. Local employment included Linn County Tractor (Massey Ferguson) and Power Transmission Products.

He and Mary owned Albany Delivery Service and City Delivery Service in the 1980s and 1990s. Daughter Melinda bought the business in 1999 and Don continued to help with vehicles and drive whenever possible.

Don & Mary had four children - Brenda Daigle, Melinda Martin, Bret Martin, and Jimmy (who died in 2014 from pancreatic cancer).

Don was preceded in death by his brother Fred and his son Jimmy. He is survived by his wife Mary, children Brenda, Melinda and Bret (Laura), many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a good neighbor to so many people throughout his life, always lending a hand to those in need.

In February 2023, Don hosted a Living Celebration of Life. It was a great time to share with friends and family and to celebrate his life before the end. He wanted to attend his own funeral!

Our heartfelt thanks to Evergreen Hospice for their care.

Memorial gifts can be given to Shriners Hospital Portland or Evergreen Hospice Albany. Don was a body donor to Western University Medical School in Lebanon.

A casual reception will be held from 1-3 pm on Sunday afternoon, May 7, at Timber Linn Park, Albany. Please drop in and chat with fellow neighbors and friends while we remember Don (no program).