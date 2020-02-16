Donald G. Stevens

Donald G. Stevens

{{featured_button_text}}

February 24, 1939 – February 2, 2020

Don passed away peacefully after a long hospitalization. He is survived by his sister Donna Vegter (Frank), former spouse Nancy, and daughter Kristina Norris (Joseph), son Mark, four grandchildren, a niece and two nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday February 24, 11:00 a.m., at the Corvallis First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW 8th St.

Any donations in Don's honor should be made to the American Diabetes Association or Habitat for Humanity.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Stevens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News