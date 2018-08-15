Subscribe for 17¢ / day

August 7, 1921 — August 10, 2018

Don was the youngest of 10 children born to Mary Campbell Whippo and James H Whippo, Sr. He was the only child born in Oregon, where he spent his entire life, primarily in Corvallis.

All of his siblings predeceased him.

Don graduated from Corvallis High School in 1936 after being active on the basketball team. His brothers and brothers-in-law led him on entrepreneurial adventures following his graduation, trying their hand at the lumber and mining industries.

Don enlisted in the armed forces in 1943 where he joined three of his brothers who were also enlisted. He was stationed in the Marshall Islands as a Rifleman for two years.

Following his discharge from the service, he returned to Corvallis. There he met Vernell Schult through mutual friends and they were married in 1948. They raised their family in Corvallis while Don worked for McNesby & Aubry, delivering home heating oil in the winter and paving asphalt roads in the summer. Vernell passed away in 2014.

Don is survived by his four children, Steve (and Peggy) Whippo of Albany, Joan (and Scott) Alltucker of Salem, Doug (and Janna) Whippo of Corvallis, and Greg Whippo of Albany.

Family and friends are invited to his graveside service at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Oak Lawn Memorial Park, 2245 SW Whiteside Drive, Corvallis.

Arrangements are by DeMoss Durdan (www.demossdurdan.com).

