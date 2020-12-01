August 11, 1940 - November 25, 2020

Donald Eugene Spitz Sr., 80, of Albany passed away on Wednesday, in Albany.

Donald, loving husband, and father of three children, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren was born in Foss, Oklahoma to Edward and Josephine Spitz. On October 27, 1962, he married Shirley Ann Griswold. They raised two daughters, Sherry and Sheryl, and one son, Donald Jr.

Don was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked at Wah Chang for 30 years until his retirement in 1996. Don and Shirley sold their house after retirement and traveled with friends and relatives for 20 years as full-time snowbirds wintering mostly in Quartzsite, Arizona. Don enjoyed camping, golf, rock collecting and 4 wheeling with Shirley and friends in his jeep in the desert. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit as well as his sense of humor.