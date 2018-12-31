December 25, 1942 — December 27, 2018
Donald Dwight Ake went to be with Lord, Thursday, December 27, 2018.
Don was born December 25, 1942 in Los Angeles, California to parents Thomas Jefferson Ake and Zona Inez (Leslie). He had three siblings, Thomas Jefferson Ake, III, Marjorie (Root) and younger brother, Carl.
Don married the love of his life, Julia Clark, June 17, 1966. They were blessed with two children, Melody (Sochia) and Wesley. Don and Julia have two grandsons, Michael and Mackenzie Spurgeon.
Don grew up in the Los Angeles area. He graduated in 1961 from William Hart High School in New Hall, California.
Don served in the United States Air Force from fall 1961 to summer of 1965. After the military he worked 43 years in the aviation industry. He retired in 2004 from Airborne Express as a maintenance program manager.
Don enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, and riding horses. Don helped many people with construction and wood working projects. But most of all he enjoyed living for the Lord!
Don is preceded in death by his parents, older brother, Thomas Ake; and brother-in-law Wayne Root.
Don is survived by his wife; daughter; son; son-in-law; sister, Marjorie; brother, Carl; sister-in-law Diane; sister-in-law, Nancy (Hill) Ake and her husband Les Hill; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 5 at the Sweet Home Mennonite Church located at 1266 44th St. in Sweet Home.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.