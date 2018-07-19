March 20, 1930 — July 16, 2018
Donald Dean Kinder, 88, of Sweet Home, passed away at home on Monday, July 16, 2018.
He was born in Cambridge, Nebraska, to Elsie William and Nora (Yingling) Kinder. Don grew up in Nebraska and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1949.
He moved to Oregon in the late 1950s, settling in Brownsville before moving to Sweet Home in 1986. He worked his entire career in construction.
He loved fishing and going for drives in the country as well as parking at the Point Restaurant where he would watch the boats and water-skiers on Foster Lake.
He was a longtime member of the Elks Lodge in Sweet Home.
Don is survived by daughters, Dorrie Potts and her husband Ed of Lebanon and Carrie Swayngim and her husband Tory also of Lebanon; sons, Don Kinder and his husband Mike of Greenville, South Carolina, Garry Kinder of Springfield, Jay Kinder of Shedd, and Mark Kinder of Sweet Home; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Phyllis M. Kinder; his grandson, Ryan Pitts; and all of his siblings.
Private family services will be held.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
