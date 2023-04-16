PHILOMATH - Don Bowman was a 5th generation Oregonian, a proud descendant of members of the second wagon train to cross the Oregon Trail in 1844, who settled in what became Polk County. He was born in The Dalles, Oregon to Ross and Helen (Douglass) Bowman. He graduated from Falls City High School and received his bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Oregon and his MD from the University of Oregon Medical School, now Oregon Health and Science University. Don married Marline (b. Gorham) DeHaas in 1951 in Eugene, Oregon and they had three children. After finishing medical school, he served as a Captain in the US Army as the medical CO at Patch Barracks in Stuttgart, Germany. After further training in Seattle and Los Angeles, he practiced medicine in Corvallis from 1964 until retiring in 1995. He was a past member of the medical staff of the Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis where he served as Chairman of the Department of Medicine and Intensive Care and was instrumental in setting up the hospitals first coronary care unit. After retiring from his private practice of 30 years, Dr. Bowman began a research collaboration with the OHSU Cancer Institute. He was a member of the American College of Physicians, the American Society of Internal Medicine and a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology.