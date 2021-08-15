Dec. 27, 1930 - June 25, 2021
Donald Akers Jones, 90, beloved and treasured husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away in his home on June 25, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents Dorothy Alice Akers and Gomer David Jones, and his sister Ruth Ilene Ecord.
Don was born in Topeka, Kansas, followed his father's job on the Santa Fe Railroad to Chanute, Kansas and Fort Madison, Iowa where he graduated high school in 1948. Don and his sister Ilene shared a deep love of train travel and the Santa Fe from their youth continuing through their retirement years.
Don enrolled in Iowa State University, graduating in 1952 with a degree in mathematics. He was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the regular Army and was shipped out to Korea as the truce was being signed. He was a forward observer in the 34th Infantry (Oregon National Guard) division.
After being honorably discharged in September, 1954, he worked for Northwestern Mutual Life before enrolling in graduate school at the University of Iowa. Don earned his PhD in Probability and Statistics in 1959. On November 21, 1956 Don married Shireen Murray in Burlington, Iowa. In 1966 his wife and four children accompanied him to Jerusalem, Israel to assist in the starting an Actuarial Science program at the Hebrew University.
While a professor at the University of Michigan, Don was a partner in the Actuarial firm of Fisher, Nesbitt, Mayerson and Jones. In the 1970's he started Ann Arbor Actuaries and was joined by former student, friend and partner Dale Griffin. Don was active in the Society of Actuaries preparing exams and tutoring actuarial students. He collaborated with Newton Bowers, Hans Gerber, Cecil Nesbitt and James Hickman to create the text Actuarial Mathematics. He retired from University of Michigan in 1989.
Don moved to Corvallis in 1990, joining Oregon State University faculty as an Actuarial Science professor where he worked until his retirement in 1998. In Corvallis he met Sheryl Bernard at a singles dance, and they began their matrimonial cha cha on September 5, 1993. They enjoyed traveling, ballroom dancing, concerts, theater including Oregon Shakespeare Festival and volunteering together.
A dedicated educator and volunteer, Don found joy in giving to the community. In Ann Arbor he biked in the recycling center bike-a-thons. In retirement he instructed AARP tax aid volunteers and was site coordinator at the Corvallis Senior Center now Corvallis Community Center (C3). He also volunteered at the Corvallis Library, SHIBA, Meals on Wheels and Elks.
But mostly he loved establishing relationships, through annual ski trips with former colleagues, playing snooker with the Elks, and the "Beanery Bunch". Joe Omelchuck and Don started the "Beanery Bunch" coffee group in 1991, which still meets weekly. Over the years this group of friends enjoyed ski trips, bike trips, hiking, great conversations and wonderful friendships.
Don is survived by his wife Sheryl Bernard, his four children Melonie Buckingham, Murray Jones (Genia Hollander), Gordon Jones (Lynne), Jennifer Jolliffe (Jay), seven granddaughters Kimberly, Kristinia, Colleen Buckingham, Meghan, Claire, Grace Jolliffe and Laurel O'Malley, three grandsons Hazen, Colin and Miles O'Malley and Sheryl's children Beth Schwartz (Owen O'Malley) and David Schwartz. Also surviving are his sister's Ilene's children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family sends deep and sincere appreciation to the caring staff from New Horizon's In-Home Care and Samaritan Evergreen Hospice for their kind and caring service to Don throughout his journey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Corvallis Community Band, Corvallis Library, Corvallis Community Center, BPOE 1413 Scholarship Fund, Samaritan Evergreen Hospice or a charity of your choice.