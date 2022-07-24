October 19, 1939 - July 7, 2022

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of former OSU Professor Donald A. Pierce, who died on Thursday, July 7, at OHSU hospital.

Don spent his 40-year career in statistics at Oregon State University, and also in Hiroshima, Japan, at the Radiation Effects Research Foundation, where he conducted cancer research related to the atomic bomb.

After retiring in 2005, Don worked for 10 years at OHSU, serving as a mentor to younger researchers in biostatistics and public health. Don was a lifelong scholar with a never-ending love for theoretical problems.

In addition to his many friends, Don leaves behind his wife of 50 years, his two children, and one grandchild.

A memorial service will be held on July 28th from 2pm at Terwilliger Plaza in Portland.