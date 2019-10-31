March 13, 1928 — October 28, 2019
Dona M. Townsend, 91, of Lebanon, died Monday in Corvallis.
Dona was born March 13, 1928 in Lacomb, Oregon, the daughter of Claud and MaryAnn (Gaylord) Mills. She grew up in Lacomb and graduated from Lebanon High School.
Dona married Ray M. Townsend on June 8, 1947 in Lebanon. They resided in Sodaville and Lebanon.
Ray preceded her in death on February 2, 2004.
Dona had been a homemaker. She was a member of the Lebanon Garden Club, the Daffodil Society, Lebanon Genealogy Club, the DAV Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, and genealogy.
Dona is survived by her daughters, Eyvonne Utley and Nancy Weaver; sister, Betty Gentry McGown; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Arthur Townsend; and grandson, Dale Utley.
Viewing will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 4, at the Waterloo Chapel. Private burial will be at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Waterloo Chapel and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.