Jan. 31, 1951 - Feb. 23, 2023

It is with great sadness that we share the February 23rd passing of Don Signer of Fremont, California, after a brief illness.

Don was born in Portland on January 31, 1951 to Joyce and Dick Signer. His childhood was spent in Bellevue, Washington and Los Altos, California. In 1966 the family moved to Corvallis, where he graduated from Corvallis High School in 1968 and went on to graduate from Oregon State University in 1972 with a degree in business.

After the death of his father in 1970, he began working along side his mother at Signer Motors Buick Cadillac GMC in Corvallis.

In 1980, Don fulfilled his dream of owning his own business. This venture moved him back to the Bay Area as owner-operator of Don Signer Buick Cadillac in Fremont.

His dealership was a consistent top performer which allowed Don to become instrumental in the development of the Fremont Auto Mall. He served on different boards and committees within the auto industry.

He immersed himself in this community, which led to a life full of opportunities and extensive travel. His favorite memories included rounds of golf at Pebble Beach, attending Super Bowl games and flying on the team plane with the Oakland Raiders.

After almost 40 years of success in the auto industry, his interests turned toward real estate investing, mostly in Arizona. That, and being a very active member of the Fremont Rotary Club kept him busy through his final days. Don enjoyed visits in Oregon to see family and friends and spending time in Neskowin.

He is survived by his sisters, Janet Muller of Keizer, Jeanine Garrett (Glen) of Portland, nephews Rick Muller and Grady Garrett, nieces Taylor Garrett Meisner and Christy Garrett, extended family members and longtime high school friends.

We will miss him and all those great stories he would tell.

A family graveside service was held in Corvallis. A life celebration is scheduled for March 30 in Fremont.