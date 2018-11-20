August 23, 1923 — November 15, 2018
Don Minnick, 95, of Albany, passed away Thursday, November 15, 2018.
The only son of Harold and Evelyn Minnick, Don was born in Mt. Vernon, Iowa. As with every generation, he experienced the thrills and spills, hopes and disappointments common to all people growing up.
When America entered World War II, Don interrupted his college education by enlisting in the United States Air Force and was trained as a radio operator. In that capacity, he served in India, Egypt, and Iran. He was also one of several who were loaned to the British Royal Air Force in Cairo, Egypt. For him, this was one of the most memorable three months of the war.
Upon his return home, he continued his education, obtaining a double master’s degree in English and History from the University of Iowa. What followed that was a series of teaching assignments in three Liberal Arts colleges in Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri.
At North Central College in Naperville, Illinois, Don met and married Dorothy Martin, the librarian at the college. Several years later, they moved to Fresno, California where Don obtained a teaching position at Fresno State College. But because of the intense heat and impenetrable fog of the central valley, they moved on to southern California where Don taught at Santa Ana College and Dorothy became the librarian at Anaheim High School.
In 1968, Eldon Schaefer, the first president of the newly-established community college in Albany asked Don, whom he had known for several years, to move to Albany and become the head of the Humanities division. Don held this position until 1990, when he retired.
Before and after Don’s retirement, he and Dorothy spent a part of a number of summers in Europe. No preplanned itineraries or guided tours. They went simply on their own, and managed very comfortably with Don’s partial fluency in German and Dorothy’s real fluency in French.
Predeceasing Don were his wife, Dorothy; an infant son, Perry John; and a sister, Shirley Giannini.
He is survived by one nephew and two nieces, who live in Iowa.
A memorial service is planned for 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Albany, conducted by the Rev. Bob Morrison.
Remembrances will be most welcomed at the SafeHaven Animal Shelter in Tangent.
