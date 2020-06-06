× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 27, 1927 – May 27, 2020

Dolores was born in Alameda, California to Joseph William Sherwood and Vera Eudora Potter. Dolores, known to her friends as Dee, grew up in Crockett, California before moving to Richmond, California where she graduated high school.

Dee met her future husband Darrol (Bud) Huzefka as band students at Richmond Union High School in April 1942. They married on August 21, 1945 and would have celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this year.

After spending two years as a soldier's wife moving several times, Dee and Bud settled back in Richmond, California. In 1953 they moved to Concord, California until 1985 when they moved to Grass Valley, California to enjoy their retirement years. While there, Dee volunteered at the library and as an organist for a local retirement home. In July 2016 they moved to Albany, Oregon.

Along with raising her children, Dee worked as a secretary for Pacific Telephone, librarian and music teacher. She enjoyed playing the organ, painting, bird watching, and traveling.

Dee is survived by her husband, two children, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. The family wishes to thank the staff of Serenity Hospice and Bonaventure of Albany during her passing.

Dee's grandchildren fondly remember listening to her play the organ while sitting beside her, as the one who taught them how to play cribbage, and enjoying time doing puzzles and reading to them when they were younger. She will be missed.

To plant a tree in memory of Dolores Huzefka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.