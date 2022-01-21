Dolores (Dee) Beatrice (Wolfer) Baker

October 4, 1930 – January 17, 2022

Dolores B. Baker, known by all as Dee, went home to Jesus on Monday, January 17, 2022, after a long life. There were many family members, and friends, who came to see her as she was no longer able to get around like she wanted. In her last hours she was comforted by her daughters, grandchildren, and other family members, who were able to spend time with her.

She was born to Henry and Mary (Mayberry) Wolfer in Hubbard, Oregon, the seventh of eight children. She spent her childhood in Hubbard and Sheridan, Oregon, with some teen years in Upland, California. She met Earl (Junior) when she was working for his Aunt and Uncle in Sheridan.

On December 25, 1949 she married Earl (Junior) Baker in Sheridan, Oregon. They settled on a farm in Harrisburg, Oregon. Her father, Henry Wolfer, founded the Brownsville Mennonite Church, so Junior and Dee bought her parents' farm and moved to Brownsville in 1958 where they ran a small dairy and delivered milk locally. Around 1960 she took an upholstery class at the Central Linn High School to do some of her own furniture. This turned into Dee's Upholstery. This was when she built the upholstery shop next to her house. She also taught upholstery through Linn-Benton Community College for many years until she retired from teaching at age 70. Many of her students were taking her classes repeatedly just to use her expertise, and her tools, to do their own furniture. Several just hired her to do their furniture because they found out how hard it really was. She continued working until the age of 90 still recovering the booths for The Pioneer Villa Restaurant.

From 1980 through 1986 Dee and her daughter Linda owned and operated LinDee's Florist and Gifts. This was located in the building that housed Dee's Upholstery. It was during this time that Junior and Dee divided and sold part of the farm to Linda and Jim, then built a new house. Eventually, Dee's Upholstery was remodeled into a house for Junior and Dee to live in their later years. They sold their house to their granddaughter, Alyssa and her husband Cody, to keep the property in the family.

She loved crocheting, reading, and gardening. She built her own water feature, with a waterfall and two ponds that she dug by hand, at age 65. Her grandchildren are already reminiscing about her clam chowder, potato salad and the cookie drawer. They really loved their Grandma.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Weger (Jim) of Brownsville, Rose Baker of Ashland, Oregon and one sister, Rhoda Olsen of Roseburg, Oregon. There are eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Earl (Junior) Baker, son Rodney E. Baker, and six of her siblings.

There is no service planned at this time. Donations can be made in Dee's honor to the Brownsville Fire Protection District in care of Fisher Funeral Home. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.