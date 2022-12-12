December 6, 1928—December 3, 2022

Dolores (Dee) Anne Gorman passed away December 3, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. She was born to Ray and Kitty (Deetken) Wiley December 6, 1928, in Harlan, Iowa. Her early years were spent in Omaha, Nebraska.

Dee married Russell Dale Gorman May 14, 1949. They raised four boys while Russ completed his doctorate from Indiana University. A particularly memorable period in her life was spent in Mankato, Minnesota where strong friendships were forged lasting throughout her life. They moved several times for his academic career and eventually fell in love with Oregon where they built their retirement home on Vineyard Mountain in Corvallis, Oregon. She was an active member of the Corvallis Elks community creating the Lady Elks who were responsible for organizing all dinners and events.

Dee loved entertaining. Her home was always open, and an extra plate and chair were always available for an unexpected guest at any meal. Spontaneous gatherings in her kitchen would stimulate high volumes of laughter while guests consumed her signature Chex Mix and Peanut Brittle.

She loved watching all sports, especially professional golf. And she always stood ready to defend her Oregon State University teams. She loved the Oregon Coast and all aspects of nature, especially bird watching.

Dee had a deep religious faith, the highlight of which was traveling to the Vatican to witness a sermon by Pope Francis.

Dee was tough, fair, honest, quick witted, loved a good story, had a great laugh and brought out the same in others. She was a surrogate mother to scores of college students who all knew where to go for a home-cooked meal. Dee was a very special person who has had a tremendously positive impact on many people. She lived a full life and gave her heart to others. She will be missed.

Dee is survived by her much-loved sons Gary (Debby), Mark (Marsha), Rusty (Ruth), and Kyle (Charlene); seven grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Russell, her husband of more than 65 years, Tom (Jean) her older brother, and Don (Elaine) her younger brother.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Dr. Russ & Dolores Gorman Faculty Scholar Sustainable Endowment at the OSU Foundation, 4238 SW Research Way, Corvallis, OR, 97333.