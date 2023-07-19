Dolores Darlene Herzberg

July 7, 1931 - July 17, 2023

Dolores D. Herzberg, 92, of Lebanon passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023. Dolores was born July 7, 1931 to Glen and Vola (Bevens) Kliewer in Woodburn, Oregon. She married Carl B. Herzberg September 3, 1949. They moved to Lebanon in 1959 and lived there and in the surrounding area until her death.

Dolores worked as an accountant at University of Oregon for more than 20 years and had a fondness for numbers. Her hobbies included reading, sewing and working on family history. Dolores was a member of the LDS church since 1972. She dearly loved her church family.

Dolores is survived by son Carl A. Herzberg and wife Kathy of Lebanon, Daughter Judie Nesmith and husband Dan of Cave Creek, AZ, Granddaughter Kim Cleveland and husband Steve and great-granddaughter Hailey Cleveland of Lebanon. Dolores is also survived by her brothers, Merlin and Lyle Kliewer and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband in 2013.

A funeral service is planned for 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lebanon. A viewing will take place beforehand at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Lebanon. Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. www.sweethomefuneral.com.