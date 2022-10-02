Dolford Putman

March 5, 1927 - Sep. 21, 2022

Born in Boardcamp, AK. A veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He married his sweetheart, Venita New in 1948. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Army in 1951, they with two sons, headed to the west coast, staying here in Oregon. Then adding to the family a set of twin boys.

He worked for Clemens Mill in Philomath, then started his own business rototilling yards and gardens for many years. After retiring he started a motor route delivering the Gazette Times, Statesman and Democrat Herald Newspapers.

He loved his family time, camping, fishing, hunting, bowling, Uno, Dominoes and jigsaw puzzles.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Venita of 61.5 years; a son and a great-grandson. He is survived by a brother, Boots; brother-in-law, Don; three sons: Allen (Patty), Dennis (Dee) and Kevin (Pat); eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren with numerous nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes, no services will be held.