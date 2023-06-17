January 15, 1941 - May 9, 2023

Dorothy was born in rural Norcross, Minnesota, to Albert Conrad and Eunice Mae (Larson) Martinson. She attended school there until 8th grade, went to Morris High School for two years and graduated from Herman High School in 1959. She graduated from Concordia College, Moorhead, MN, with a BS in Education, in 1963. She worked for Clay County MN for the next two years.

Dorothy married Stanley Miles, August 24, 1963. They lived in Fargo until he graduated from North Dakota State University. They moved to Corvallis, OR in 1965. Stanley attended Oregon State University. They had always assumed they would move back to MN once he graduated with his Master's Degree but they fell in love with Corvallis. After graduation, Stanley was offered a job at OSU, and they put down roots.

Dorothy worked at OSU until their first child was born, and then she raised their family.

Dorothy was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church and had been an officer of their women's group. She was a member of the Assistance League of Corvallis and on the board of both the OSU Folk Club and Benton County Friends of the Library.Dorothy loved to read, loved long walks, loved Corvallis, and loved the Beavers. They had season tickets for football and men's and women's basketball games for many years.

Most of all, Dorothy loved spending time with her family. They meant everything to her. Her most treasured times were during our annual trip to the Oregon coast with family from MN, WA, and OR.

She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 60 years, Stanley, of Corvallis, OR; her daughter Stephanie and husband Kevin Nix, grandson Gavin and granddaughter Morgan, Beaverton, OR; her son John and wife Kay Miles, Tacoma, WA; her sisters Darlene Ross, Dianne (Roger) Beihoffer, and Delaine (Jay) Bjerke; and her nephew James (Felicity) Bjerke. She was predeceased by her parents and brother-in-law Ken Ross.

Dorothy is buried at Willamette National Cemetery. She passed away from pancreatic cancer surrounded by family in Beaverton, OR.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Dorothy at Grace Lutheran Church, Corvallis, Saturday, July 8 at 2 pm. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Assistance League of Corvallis, alcorvallis.org, in memory of Dorothy.