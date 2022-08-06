May 29, 1949 - July 11, 2022

Dina Dee Smith passed away in Corvallis on July 11, 2022. Born on May 29, 1949 in Queen City, Missouri to Jesse B. and Goldie M. Gregory.

She is survived by her husband Lauren Smith of Corvallis, twin sister Dixie Lee Quayle her "womb mate" of Corvallis and children Bobbi Jo Sutton of Scio, Brian Pittman of Corvallis, and many grandchildren.

A family celebration of life is planned for a later day. Dina asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to an animal shelter of your choice or Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.

McHenry Funeral Home is handling her arrangements and has her full obituary online.