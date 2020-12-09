August 22, 1941 – November 26, 2020

Dick Stuart Dye, passed away on November 26, 2020 while hiking near Palm Springs, California. He was born on August 22, 1941 to Clifford and Lucy Dye in Hamilton, Montana.

He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Dye who passed a short 7 months ago, his parents, and older sister Katherine Thorson.

Dick grew up in the communities surrounding Missoula, Montana with his four sisters Shirley, Katherine, Beverly, and Marge. At 19 he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in London, England. He attended the University of Montana after his mission. While there he met his wife Trish (Patricia) Lear and they married April 28th, 1964. Shortly after being wed he joined the Army. While stationed in Korea his first son Vince was born. Within the following six years Darren, Deidre, Marka, and Whittney were born. The family lived in Billings and Arlee, Montana as well as Philomath and Dallas, Oregon.

Dick spent most of his career as the owner of Lemoine's Floor Covering in Philomath, Oregon. He had a keen eye for design and his craftsmanship has adorned many homes in the Willamette Valley for the last forty years. After the children were raised in 1990, Dick and Trish (Patricia) moved to Dallas, Oregon.