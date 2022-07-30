1931-2022

Diane Sterling passed away peacefully in Poulsbo, Washington on June 24, 2022.

Born in 1931 to Stephen and Hazel Ford in Eugene, Oregon, Diane grew up on The Ford Century Farm west of Eugene and graduated from Crow Union High School in 1948. As a seven-year-old, Diane and her brother Ken, age nine, rode their horse Old Smokey to Palestine School, a one-room schoolhouse founded by their great-great grandfather adjacent to the farm. As young teenagers, the Ford siblings played for local dances, with Diane on piano and Ken on violin. In 1943 a baby sister, Paula, joined the family.

After high school Diane attended the University of Oregon, where she met her future husband, Vaughn Sterling, a Naval reservist on the G.I. Bill. They married in 1951; the following year Diane graduated in mathematics from the University of Oregon.

Their first child, Sydni Grace Sterling, was born in 1953. Three years later a son, William Kelly Sterling, was born. Vaughn was posted to Korea in 1953 and then to Japan after the Korean Armistice. That same year Diane and Sydni joined Vaughn in Japan.

The Sterlings moved to Corvallis so that Vaughn could pursue his engineering degree at Oregon State. Vaughn went on to become an early partner in the international engineering firm CH2M Hill. The couple designed and built their first house and lived in Corvallis for the next three decades.

After Vaughn's retirement, the couple moved to Mukilteo, Washington, and later to Bellevue, Washington, to be close to their two children and grandchildren. Diane and Vaughn led an adventurous life of travel, visiting every continent except Antarctica, often taking roads less traveled off the usual tourist routes.

Vaughn passed away in 2012. Diane was preceded in death by her brother Ken and her sister Paula.

Diane was a born leader. She was active and elegant, kind and humorous, an expert seamstress, avid golfer and gardener who also got involved with community service causes wherever she lived. She was loved and respected by those who knew her and will be missed.

Diane is survived by her daughter Sydni Sterling Dillon (Mike), son Kelly Sterling (Eileen), grandsons Paul Dillon (Tiffany), Nick Dillon (Alison), Colin Sterling, Kyle Sterling (Jessica), Quinn Sterling and three great grandchildren: Augustus Dillon, Landon Sterling, and Rosie Dillon.

Additionally, Diane leaves behind a large, beloved family, including three nephews and a niece: Micky Ford (Jan), Art Ford, Londa Minyard (Randy), and Jay Norness (Rose).

The family will hold a private service at a future date. For those who wish to make a donation in Diane's name, please choose a favorite charity.