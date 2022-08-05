Diane Sawyer

January 26, 1940 - August 1, 2022

Diane was born in Salem, Oregon to Waldo Hardman and Virginia Carothers, and was the older sister to Steven Claggett of Salem, Oregon. Diane spent most of her adult life residing in Halsey, Oregon.

Diane met Jerry Jerome Reust of Salem, Oregon and they were married in 1957. Over the next five years, Diane and Jerry would welcome four daughters. They remained married until his death in April 2000. Diane met and married Eddie "Bing" Sawyer of Brownsville, Oregon in 2001. They remained married until her death.

Diane worked various jobs in the Salem and Corvallis area before retiring from Hewlett Packard in the early 1990's. She loved hunting, fishing, the great outdoors, gardening, cooking, baking, spending time with family and watching "Dirty Dancing."

Diane is survived by her husband Bing Sawyer of Albany, daughter Debbie and son-in-law Tom Heitstuman of Sisters, Oregon; daughter Ray and son-in-law Robert Barry of Lebanon, Oregon; and daughter Wanda and son-in-law Bob Haines of Aylmer, Canada. She leaves behind nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Waldo and Virginia, husband Jerry, and daughter Connie Collins of Vancouver, Washington.

