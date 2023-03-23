July 30, 1941 - December 14, 2022

Diane McGrath died December 14, 2022, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany, Oregon, with her life partner beside her. She was born in Albany, New York, July 30, 1941, daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth Anne Shanno McGrath and grew up in Niantic, Connecticut. She graduated from New London High School and Oberlin College and earned a Ph.D. in cognitive psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

She taught in the College of Education at Kansas State University, retiring as full professor. Her work explored the effects of computer technology and artificial intelligence on teaching and learning. She was an advocate for Project Based Learning and was a contributing editor for the journal Learning and Leading.

Diane retired to Corvallis in 2006 with the express intent of joining Jubilate Women's Choir. She was a loyal member and served a term as president. She was at rehearsal just a few days before her death. She performed with them at national Gala Chorus Festivals.

Diane cared about the well-being of the planet and its creatures and was active in the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition. During her almost twenty years as an Oregonian, Diane visited the coast as often as possible, picked and froze enough blueberries and blackberries to last until the next harvest, enjoyed wine tasting and Saturday morning coffees with friends.

Diane's beloved mother passed away at the age of 103 just a few weeks before her. She is survived by her partner of 44 years, Judith Edelstein of Corvallis; children Ronald Jennings (Lindsay Weiss) and Christina Jennings (Gary Hampton); son-in-law Otto Mora; grandchildren, Maya Mora Jennings and Alexander Mora Jennings; brother Lawrence McGrath (Lorna); sister Barbara McGrath (Paul Baker); niece, Ellen McGrath; nephew Brendan McGrath (Ann Marie Paradis) and great nephew Otis McGrath.

The family thanks Evergreen Hospice, Jubilate, and many friends for their support and caring; donations in her memory may be made to Chintimini Wildlife Center or Jubilate Women's Choir.