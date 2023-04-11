Diane Kay (DeLawter) Price died April 4, 2023. That day, a light went out in the world. Diane was a most unforgettable person one would have been fortunate to meet. She had a gentle spirit and kind nature that drew people to her. Her sense of humor was ever present and self deprecating. She was generous with her time and expertise. To know her was to love her.

Diane grew up in Peru, Indiana, in a loving family of parents Louis J. and Lucille Elizabeth (Fooshee) DeLawter along with three male siblings, Ron, Jim, Bob and she the only girl. In addition, Diane enjoyed a large extended family with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins within a relatively small geographic area. Diane graduated from Peru High School in 1959, uncertain of her path. Thinking that a career in the airline industry would be interesting, she headed to airline school to be the best airline flight attendant possible. During school, she interviewed for the CIA and was selected so it was off to Langley, Virginia. During her tenure in Langley, she met and married. Within a short period, the newlyweds were posted to the American Embassy in London. After a number of years, she divorced, left the CIA and moved to Oregon. It was 1970 in Eugene, Oregon that Diane met and married Don Price, who was to be her husband for more than 52 years.

Diane held several jobs while in Eugene. One of the most interesting was working for the football coaches at the University of Oregon with the likes of Jerry Frei, George Seifert and John Robinson. The decade of the 70s was an important one for the Price family. In 1972, Diane and Don welcomed the birth of son Britton and then son Jarrett in 1974. Diane was especially proud of her boys as both became fine young men with full and successful lives. In 1978, husband Don was offered a promotion to the home office of his employer so off the family went to live and work in the Palo Alto, California area. During this time, in addition to being a terrific mom, Diane held a variety of interesting jobs. Arguably, her favorite was teaching young students art. She loved that work. The Prices stayed in the Bay Area until 1992 when circumstances led the family to move back to Oregon, this time to the central Cascades small city of Bend. Here, Diane pursued her art and ultimately she became a very good watercolorist, achieving juried status with the Oregon Watercolor Society. Upon retirement in 2001, Diane and Don made another move, this time to the Central Oregon Coast, staying for more than a decade and enjoying the things that only living on the Oregon Coast can provide. The final move was to Corvallis, OR, in 2014.

Diane was centered by her family. She was a loving grandmother to grandson, Owen, to granddaughter, Emersen as well as to step grandsons Dylan and Jake, sons of Kim, Jarrett's bride of just more than a year. Diane loved them all and they her.

Prior to and after retirement, Diane and Don became travelers. Together, they visited all 50 states, went to various places in Asia, China, Australia, New Zealand and Europe. Favorite locales included western Australia, England, France, Italy and Portugal. Paris was an oft-visited destination and a much loved one. One memorable month-long trip took them from London across Belgium, Berlin, Turkey along the Adriatic, select Greek Islands, Italy, France and Spain, all using public transportation and with backpack suitcases. Diane was every bit a trooper.

No services are planned in the near term but a small gathering will likely take place later this summer. If you would like to recognize Diane, please, in lieu of flowers, make a donation to the American Cancer Society or any other organization of your choosing. Please leave condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.