November 12, 1951 — October 26, 2018
Diane Hubbard, 66, of Albany, passed away peacefully in her home on October 26, 2018, surrounded by family and friends as were her wishes.
Mom taught us many life lessons, like no necklace is too big, old undies make the best cleaning rags, and how to expertly fold a fitted sheet.
Upon her cancer diagnosis, Mom embraced life by fulfilling her bucket list. Among these items, Mom swam with sharks, took a hot air balloon ride, went on many road trips, and enjoyed a special ride with a local motorcycle club.
Her passions included photography, traveling, finding a bargain, decorating, sewing, and spending time with friends and family. Above all, she made a point to love each of her 21 grandchildren and great-grandchild wholly and individually.
She was a loving and caring mother to her five children, Daphne Fisk, Stacey Crowell, Brian Hubbard, DJ Hubbard, and Hope Hubbard and their families.
Mom now joins her beloved granddaughter, Rachel Crowell, and many close friends and family members who have gone to heaven before her.
Mom viewed her cancer diagnosis as an opportunity to live her life fully. Her deep faith in God carried her throughout her entire life, and she became a living testament of her faith.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 10 at Eastside Christian Church 1910 Grand Prairie Road, SE Albany.
Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.