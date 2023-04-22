Diane was born in Las Vegas, NV. She was raised in Westwood, CA, along with her sister Patricia by her mother Tressa and adoptive father Gaines Parker, until she was 12 years old when the family moved to Anderson, CA. She graduated high school in Anderson in 1954, then went to study nursing at Santa Rosa Junior College. She graduated 1956. After returning to Anderson, she married William Hawes in 1957 and they lived there until they moved to Tangent, Oregon in 1989. She is survived by her sons Kevin (wife Connie) and Keith (partner Loren Sanchez), and daughter Kelley (husband Buz Brusewitz), as well as 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren & expecting her first great-great grandson in June. She was living in Albany, Oregon when she passed.