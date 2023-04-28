September 25, 1946 – April 23, 2023

Diane Fay (Williams) Reich, 76, of Lebanon, passed away April 23, 2023 at her home.

Diane was born September 25, 1946 in Toledo, OR to Floyd and Elsie (Young) Williams. She had five brothers and six sisters. Diane graduated from Siletz High School.

Diane had two sons, Jeff and Jay Greiner. In October of 1988 she married Norman Reich in Las Vegas, NV.

Diane enjoyed playing Bingo, collecting Angels, volunteering her time, watching tennis, visiting with her family and friends, crossword puzzles, and putting together puzzles. She had a passion for providing a quality of life care for people who couldn't care for themselves. She was a member of the American Legion Santiam Post #51.

Diane was preceded in death by her husband; sisters Darlene Greiner, Toni Bunting, and Laurna Williams; and brothers Alan Williams, Randy Williams, and Steve Williams.

She is survived by her two sons, Jeff and Jay Greiner; brothers Larry and Jim Williams; sisters Shirley Primasing, Carol Newell, and Donna Chapin; and four grandchildren, Tanner, Gregory, Kylie, and Braden Greiner.

A Celebration of Life for Diane will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the American Legion Santiam Post #51 in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.