January 20, 1947 - March 1, 2022

Diane Corinne Lovejoy of Lebanon, Oregon, passed away on March 1, 2022 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. She was 75.

Diane, who, for 30 years, taught kindergarten through third grade in Byron, California, was born in San Francisco, California, on Jan. 20, 1947, to Ellen and Stanley Planchon. The family moved to the tiny community of Douglas Park, California, adjacent to the Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park, an area which, as a small girl, she described in a letter as "this beautiful land of enchanted beauty."

The family lived in a shack with no indoor bathroom plumbing while Diane's father built a more modern house on a nearby vacant parcel.

When she was 8, the family moved briefly back to San Francisco, and then to Oakley, California, which was then a small farming town known for its almond crops.

Diane, whose eyesight was already beginning to fail due to a genetic condition called corneal dystrophy, took piano lessons from her grandmother, Edna Planchon, and managed to learn several pieces even though it was becoming increasingly difficult to see the music.

She also had a natural singing voice and, while a teenager, performed "My Favorite Things" for a program at Liberty Union High School in Brentwood, California, which then was a small farming town. (This is not the Brentwood near Los Angeles).

She enrolled at San Francisco State University's teaching program. During that time, she attended an anti-war march in San Francisco in 1967, where she met her future husband and fellow student, John Lovejoy, who was also attending the march after having served in the U.S. Air Force's Security Service doing Top Secret work for the National Security Administration. Both she and John said it was love at first sight, and Diane excitedly phoned her mother when she got home, saying, "I just met the man I'm going to marry!"

She had to drop out of college temporarily to have a corneal transplant. After re-enrolling, she received her BA and teaching credential. She and John married in San Francisco in June of 1968.

Having learned fluent Spanish in college, she found a teaching job at the Byron Union School District near Oakley and Brentwood, which served many migrant children from Mexico, and she worked there for 30 years. At one point she earned recognition from then-Secretary of Education William J. Bennet, as did her teaching partner, Stacey Morgan (now Stacey Clay). They had jointly written a teaching unit on understanding and counting money that included all teaching areas - math, language arts, social studies and science, among others.

Upon her retirement from education and John's retirement from the newspaper business in 2001, they moved to Lebanon, Oregon, where Diane sang in the choir at St. Edward Catholic Church while John accompanied on trumpet.

She is survived by her husband, John, her sons, James of Eureka, California, and Daniel of Springfield, Oregon, two sisters, Linda Seeno of Lebanon, and Carol Planchon of Waco, Texas, and three grandchildren, as well as an aunt and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services for friends and family will be held Friday, March 18, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon, with recitation of the Rosary at 10:30 a.m., and Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the IOOF Cemetery in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Donations in Diane's name may be made to Doctors Without Borders or to a favorite charity.