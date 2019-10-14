September 20, 1943 — October 7, 2019
Diane Daily, 76, of Jefferson passed away Monday at her home.
Born in Albany to Olen and Edna (Headrick) Cox, Diane married Richard W. Daily and had a son, Shawn and daughter, Rhonda.
Diane was an avid artist and sold many of her oil paintings, and had an art gallery in Jefferson in the 1980’s. Along with her family, Diane bought and ran a restaurant in Jefferson and named it "Brandie’s" after their oldest granddaughter. She painted houses with her cousin for many years, and also volunteered as a support team member for the Jefferson Fire District even before they had an official team.
She is survived by her son, Richard “Shawn” Daily; and daughter, Rhonda Mowdy, both of Jefferson; grandchildren, Cameron and Natasha Mowdy and Justin Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Michael Frazier, Becca Frazier, Austin Mowdy, and Hannah Mowdy; and brothers, Daryl Cox, Mark and Sue Cox; sister-in-law, Sandy Cox; brothers-in law, Dennis and Caroline Daily, and Patrick and Laurie Daily; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; granddaughter, Brandie Frazier-Mowdy; great-grandson, Joseph Frazier; brother, Gary Cox; nephew, Troy Cox; and sister-in-law, Judy Cox.
Diane was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000 and fought for the next 19 years, ultimately succumbing to the disease. She showed strength and courage like no other, and grace throughout her battle. She lived a very loving and happy, active life. Family was everything to her, she had lots of love to give and had many who called her Mom or Gma along the way.
Diane went to heaven on October 7 at 11:35 a.m. surrounded by family.
A private family celebration has been held.
Contributions are encouraged to go to the Jefferson Rural Fire District in her memory.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.