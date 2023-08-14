Diane Adele Glassmire died peacefully on August 1, 2023, in Tigard, Oregon, after a long illness. Diane was born July 8, 1937, in Ottumwa, Iowa. She is survived by her sister, Debra Hoxsey; four daughters, Melinda, Holly, Susan and Amy; sons-in-law Randy, Scott and Phil; and several grandchildren and great grand-children. Diane attended high school in El Cajon, California, and moved to Oregon in 1968.

For many years she was a classical violinist and played with the Oregon State University and Eugene Symphony orchestras. She lived in Corvallis for over 40 years, and attended First United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir. She also enjoyed visiting and supporting the Corvallis Art Center and Corvallis Public Library. Diane inspired her family with her devotion to them as well as her devotion to her painting. The paintings she completed over the years will bring her family and friends enjoyment for many years to come.