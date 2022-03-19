March 18, 1950 - March 12, 2022

Diana L. Pitts, 71, of Lebanon, died March 12, 2022 in Salem.

Diana was born March 18, 1950 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the daughter of Earl and Alberta (Roseboom) Badger. She helped her parents raise her five younger brothers Doug, Duane, Danny, Don and Dennis at a young age.

Diana was married three times in her life. To Christy's dad Hugh, Joel's dad Greg and the love of her later years John. John and Diane shared many years, hobbies and jobs together. She loved to camp and fish and did so most of her life. Even into her later years.

Diana had been a hairdresser of 35 years, 27 of them at her salon Hair Hutch located at the Oaks assisted living community.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Dennis.

She is survived by her husband John, children Christy and Joel, granddaughter Kaila, great-grandchildren Esy and Kaia, brothers Doug, Duane, Danny and Don.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.