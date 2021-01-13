Diana Jeppsen

June 13, 1952 - January 2, 2021

Diana Martil Jeppsen, 68, of Lebanon passed away Saturday. She was born in Lebanon to Guy and Viola Martil (Phillips) Jeppsen.

She grew up and lived in Sweet Home for several years before she moved to Lebanon in 2003.

Diana worked for years at Whites Electronics. After Whites she owned Punkie's Tavern in Sweet Home for eight years until the tavern closed in 1999. She also worked for the Department of Justice for 10 years.

She enjoyed horseback riding, researching her ancestry, gardening and karate.

Diana is survived by daughter Kacie Sullens; grandchildren: Samantha Webb, Justin Webb; great grandchildren: Ayden Webb, Shawn Webb; siblings: Rita Warren, Dale Jeppsen and Lois Godell.

She was preceded in death by her parents Guy and Martil Jeppsen.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com