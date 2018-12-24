Try 1 month for 99¢

March 22, 1951 — December 19, 2018

Diana passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on December 19, 2018.

Born in San Diego California on March 22, 1951 to John Head and Gertrude Reding, Diana was one of four children.

She retired from medical records at High Desert Medical Group.

She is survived by her spouse, Robert Durant; her stepdaughter, Michelle Manning and one grandchild; her mother; brothers, Joe and John; and sister, Deloris.

Diana will be missed.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Please sign our online guestbook at fisherfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Diana Durant
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.