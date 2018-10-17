August 11, 1955 — October 12, 2018
Claudia died on Friday in Albany at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.
She is survived by her husband Brian; half-siblings, Kimber Lee and Claude; children, America and Michael; and grandchildren, Clara, Thomas and Benjamin.
Born in Norfolk, Virginia and raised in Ventnor, New Jersey, Claudia grew up in the shadow of Atlantic City. Her misadventures took her to Mesa, Arizona, where she met and married her soulmate, Brian.
Claudia and Brian began working as Family Home Teachers in 1977 and, for the next four decades, provided a safe home for at-risk youths to learn life skills. They believed it was their job to help these youth remember what wonderful beings they were.
The Leavenworths moved to Oregon in 1992, attended LBCC and were active in the student government. Claudia became a lobbyist representing Oregon’s Community College Students. Claudia felt passionately about access to education, later becoming an elected school board member.
Living in Scio, for the past 20 years Brian and Claudia worked as therapeutic foster parents while they raised their other two kids, participated in their church, and loved their community.
Mom would say “I can talk about kids, our animals, church ... and after that I get real boring.” She was anything but.
Donations can be made, in lieu of flowers, to help defer final costs (PayPal.Me/AmericaLL).
A memorial potluck is scheduled for 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 4, 2018, at 40823 Rodgers Mountain Loop, Scio.