Dewey Ray Tribbet

July 2, 1938 – February 3, 2023

Dewey was born in Oklahoma on July 2, 1938 to Oren and Dollie Tribbet. He enjoyed claiming he was an "Oakie" and years later would name the property he and his wife lived on "Oakie Acres" (also on account of all the oak trees on the property). They moved to the outskirts of Philomath, Oregon when he was five years old and there he grew up and built a life and a family. Dewey spent countless hours and days hunting pheasant and deer as a teen through his adult life, which shared with several close friends and eventually with his daughter.

Dewey was in the rodeo for a while as a young man, riding broncos and steer wrestling. He worked for Hudson-Callahan Logging Co. before becoming a Lineman for Pioneer Phone Company where he worked for 32 years until retirement in 1998. While there Dewey was drafted into the US Army in 1961 and was in heavy artillery, serving at Fort Carson, CO and serving a tour in Germany, honorably discharged in 1963. He shared that they had to take a ship to get there and back and fondly remembered seeing the Statue of Liberty on their return trip. Also while at the phone company, he met and married his wife of 53 years, Judy (Shelton) on July 5, 1969. They shared camping and hunting trips a well as rode in the Mounted Sheriff's Posse in Philomath together.

Dewey was a proud, loving, and wonderful father to their one and only child, Lisa, born to them in 1980. He made sure that he said "I love you" often. His pride in his family grew even more when they welcomed their only grandchild, Jayden, born in 2007. Dewey found a lot of joy in watching his grandson grow up and was extremely proud of the man he is turning into. He cherished his family and was very happy to brag of their achievements.

Dewey and his family were members of the Philomath Frolic and Rodeo for several years and spent countless hours helping to build the facilities that are currently standing.

After retirement he and his wife became Oregon State camp hosts for seven years, his favorite host sites being Beverly Beach over by Depoe Bay and Detroit Lake (prior to the fires).

Dewey is survived by his wife, Judy, daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Joseph Parsons, grandson Jayden Tribbet, and sister Hazel Lanpheare. He did not want a service as he was not a fan of being the center of attention. A gathering for friends and family will be held at a future date.

Condolences for the family can be sent to Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W Grant St. Lebanon, OR 97355.