February 22, 1993 - March 12, 2019
Devon Lee Jones was born on February 22, 1993 in Albany, to Nathan and Chrystal Jones. He grew up with two brothers and a sister. Devon attended South Albany High School before the family moved to Sweet Home.
Devon enjoyed skateboarding, fishing, camping, biking, and hiking. He enjoyed being active and outdoors. Devon also loved listening to music, drawing, creating word art, and coloring in adult coloring books. He was quite the jokester and loved to pick on people, but his friends and family knew it was in a loving way.
Devon’s daughter, Ayla was the light of his life and he loved being her dad. Devon loved his family and they enjoyed spending time together.
On March 12, 2019 Devon passed away at his home in Sweet Home, surrounded by family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ron and Janey Jones and Gary Hagan.
He is survived by his parents, Nathan and Chrystal; daughter, Ayla; brothers, Connor and Duncan; sister, Jessica; and grandmother, Susie Hagan.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Weddle Funeral Service- Lebanon.