Devin Seibel

August 4, 1986 - November 22, 2020

Devin graduated Valedictorian with honors from West Albany High School in 2005. She was awarded a scholarship to Eastern Oregon University where she earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education. During this time she met her partner, Derek Hodsdon, a fellow EOU student.

Upon graduating, Devin and Derek moved to Redding, California, to begin their lives together. In 2013 their son, Henry, was born, and in 2015 their daughter, Bridget, was born. Devin's joy in life was being a mother.

Devin was a teacher for over 12 years. She taught TK, kindergarten, and first grade in a diverse and low-income school district. She cared deeply for her students and provided them with constant encouragement to learn new skills and strengthen their unique gifts and talents.