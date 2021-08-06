Devin Seibel

August 4, 1986 - November 22, 2020
Devin graduated Valedictorian with honors from West Albany High School in 2005. She was awarded a scholarship to Eastern Oregon University where she earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education. During this time she met her partner, Derek Hodsdon, a fellow EOU student.
Upon graduating, Devin and Derek moved to Redding, California, to begin their lives together. In 2013 their son, Henry, was born, and in 2015 their daughter, Bridget, was born. Devin's joy in life was being a mother.
Devin was a teacher for over 12 years. She taught TK, kindergarten, and first grade in a diverse and low-income school district. She cared deeply for her students and provided them with constant encouragement to learn new skills and strengthen their unique gifts and talents.
In the spring of 2018 Devin received the devastating diagnosis of stage 4 breast cancer. She courageously fought the disease for two and a half years, and sadly lost her battle with cancer when it spread to her liver. She is survived by her partner, Derek Hodsdon; children, Henry and Bridget Hodsdon; parents, Mike and Mary Lou Seibel; siblings, Jesse Seibel, Celeste Seibel, Chandra Beaudin, and Ashley Seibel; brother in-law, Dan Beaudin; her four nieces, Claire, Audrey, Hannah, and Penelope; maternal grandmother, Mary Ann Shones; and paternal grandmother, Shirley Morgan. She was beloved by her family, friends, students, and community. She created an impressive legacy during her short life and touched many people with her kindness, dedication, intellect, and creativity.
A celebration of Devin's life will be held at Albany's Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 W 1st Ave, Albany, OR 97321 from 5:30-7 p.m., August 8, 2021.