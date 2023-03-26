May 23, 1988 - March 10, 2023

On the morning of March 10th our cherished son, brother and friend Derrick Thompson made his journey to Heaven. He was 34 years young. Derrick was born on a bright sunny day in Gillette, Wyoming, but Oregon was his home, growing up in Corvallis, then moving to Portland. Derrick had an infectious smile, and a booming voice that could fill a room with joy. He was the gentlest loving man you could ever meet. He loved to help his friends and family, never wanting anything in return. He left a mark of joy on all that he touched in life.

As a youth Derrick was an amazing pitcher and shortstop. He was at true peace when he was on his snowboard or wakeboard, it was like the world stopped for him when he strapped in. He would carve until the lifts stopped running, always the last to the lodge.

As an adult, Derrick grew to love fishing, cooking and spending time with his dog Maggie. These became his favorite pastimes. He took the trip of a lifetime when he went to Alaska for his birthday to go salmon and halibut fishing with his dad. Derrick joked that he was going to school his dad on how to catch the big one, which he of course did. He also was a true Beaver Believer. Win or lose he was rooting them on every game.

Professionally, Derrick established a reputation for himself in the Portland area leading maintenance groups for multi-unit complexes. Self-taught, Derrick was a "jack of all trades" who was generous with his knowledge and mentored others in apartment unit rehabilitation and all things residential maintenance. Derrick developed lifelong friendships with those he recruited and mentored in this space.

Derrick is survived by his mother Tracy Wilson-Lloyd, Father Barry Thompson-Erin, Sister Amanda Heeter, Stepbrother and sisters, Kayli Scruggs, Hannah Scruggs, And Eric Scruggs-Laureen, Nephews Kaden Heeter, Logan Heeter, and Rhodes Scruggs, close friends and extended family. He is also left behind the joy of his life, his dog Maggie.

Celebration of Life TBA.