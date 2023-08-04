August 18, 1950 - July 15, 2023

Derral Wayne Hunt, 72, passed away suddenly on July 15, 2023 in Newport, Oregon, while on the job as a campground host at South Beach State Park. Derral was a veteran of the US Marine Corps and enjoyed volunteering in the community assisting other veterans.

Derral Wayne Hunt was born on August 18, 1950, in Orange, California to Bobbie and David Hunt. Derral grew up in Albany, Oregon and attended Memorial Middle School and West Albany High School, class of 1969. He participated in Future Farmers of America, science club, and drama club while in high school.

Derral left high school in 1969 to join the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War era. After attending infantry boot camp, he was trained to be a M60 machine gunner. He was on his way to Vietnam when he received a change of orders that sent him back to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, eventually becoming an Aviation Radar Technician. Derral said it was his academic skills, in particular his high math skills, that kept him off the front lines. He also received his GED while in the service. Throughout his time in the Marine Corps, he was stationed in Oahu, Hawaii; Twentynine Palms, California; and Okinawa, Japan. He was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant and returned to his hometown of Albany, Oregon.

Derral was a self-proclaimed "computer geek." His first experience with a personal computer was when his brother Terry gave him a Commodore 64 that had a cassette tape for memory storage. He then learned to program in basic and machine language. He enjoyed making games for his son, Joseph, as well as developing websites for friends. In 2015, Derral was featured in several local news outlets for walking with that year's graduating West Albany High School senior class to receive his 1969 diploma. Oregon law allows honorably discharged veterans who attended high school during any part of World War I, World War II, the Korean War or the Vietnam War to receive their high school diplomas.

Derral chose to walk with the 2015 class because he felt the ceremony was an important part of graduation. He told the Albany Democrat-Herald at the time, "To get my high school diploma, it's going to patch a hole that's in my life and in my heart. It's important to me." Derral earned his Associate of Applied Science degree in Web/Database Technology at Linn Benton Community College in 2018. During his retirement years, Derral enjoyed working as a campground host with his partner, Lynda. He especially enjoyed being outdoors. He was remembered as a popular campground host. Derral volunteered with Vets Helping Vets assisting with the homeless veterans reintegration program and he also served on the board. In addition, he volunteered with Christmas Storybook Land.

Derral Hunt is survived by son, Joseph Foley, sisters Benji Cato, Jami Cato Kenyon, Sandy Hunt-Green, Sheryl Hunt Mason, and brothers David Hunt and Floyd Hunt. He is also survived by partner Lynda Weaver. He was preceded in death by father David Hunt, mother Bobbie Cato, and brother, Terry Cato. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vets Helping Vets at 237 SW 3rd Ave, Albany, Oregon, 97321, or Christmas Storybook Land at PO Box 246, Albany, Oregon, 97321.