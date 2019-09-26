May 3, 1932 — September 22, 2019
Dennis Wayne Speck, 87, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday.
He was born in Rufe, Oklahoma to Carl and Mae (Hudson) Speck.
He served two years in the United States Army as a cook.
He worked for Willamette Industries 42 years, 35 of those years grading lumber.
Dennis enjoyed fishing, hunting gardening and cooking. He was an avid woodworker. He loved spending time with family and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
He was a member of the Elks and American Legion. He has been volunteering since 2000 for numerous organizations, his favorite being a cook/ kitchen manager for the Sweet Home Senior Center.
Dennis is survived by his children, Melony and her husband, Scott Boyd of Spokane, Washington, Mike Speck of Sweet Home, Becky and her husband, Ed Argetsinger of Albany; brother, Frank Speck; sisters, Mayrene Lewis, Fayrene Anderson, and Lena Bowen; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James, Ray, and Malcolm; and infant sister.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Speck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.