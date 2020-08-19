Dennis Topp

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 15 1950 - August 2 2020

Dennis Gregory Topp, a longtime resident of Albany, passed away on August 2, 2020 at Anna's House Adult Foster Care Home.

Dennis was born February 15, 1950 in Independence, Iowa to Roger and Betty Topp. The Topp family moved to El Cajon, California when Dennis was 10 years old. He graduated from El Cajon Valley High School in 1968.

Dennis met the love of his life, Becky and they got married in 1971. September 11th would have been their 49th wedding anniversary. Dennis and Becky have two children, Amy and Gregg. The family moved to Albany in 1978.

Dennis was the epitome of the saying "Jack of all trades". He could fix anything and was always ready and willing to help a person out. He retired early at the age of fifty from National Frozen Foods in Albany. He was retired for a year before he took a job at The Golf Club of Oregon. From there he went onto Pickseed in Tangent, Oregon. He retired permanently in 2014.

Dennis was involved with the Albany Jaycees during the 1980's-early 1990's. He was the president of the World Championship Timber Carnival in 1989. He was very involved in the community and enjoyed meeting people.