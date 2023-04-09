September 5, 1938 - March 14, 2023

Dennis L. Haney died peacefully while walking his pal Koda, a border collie, on March 14, 2023.

Dennis was born to Glenn and Lucille Haney, in Eugene, Oregon on September 5, 1938; spending much of his childhood on the family farm. In high school, he joined the Future Farmers of America. Dennis married Carolyn (Peggy) Davis in 1957 and they had three children. His experience with FFA eventually led him to OSU for a degree in education, then he taught for several years at West Albany High.

Dennis was a proud member of the fire service; Chief of Adair Rural, Deputy Fire Marshal at Albany Fire and Fire Marshal for Adair Rural until he passed away.

He is survived by his children, Linda, Dick and Bill; grandchildren, Joshua, Stephanie, Kyle, Melissa and Brandon; great grandchildren, Monica, Cassidy, Dylan, Tristan, Zander, Kathryn, Emmett, Lilith, Hunter, Nolan; and preceded by his parents, Glenn and Lucille; and his wife Peggy.

A celebration of Life will he held at the Adair Officer's Club, April 15, 2023; from 1300 to 1700hrs; 6097 NE Ebony Ln.; Corvallis, OR; 97330.

To view the full obituary go to mchenryfuneralhome.com.