Dennis Duffy

September 6, 1946 - April 17, 2021
Dennis Dean Duffy, 74, of Albany passed away Saturday. He was born in Townsend, Montana to John and Harriette (Nopper) Duffy.
He grew up in Helena, Montana. Attended primary Catholic School in Helena and Helena High School. He gained a GED through Linn Benton Community College in 1969.
Dennis worked various jobs and was employed as a machinist for REM Metals from 1972 - 1976, then Wah Chang from 1976 - 1980. He also worked in the Research and Development division of Boeing Aircraft in Seattle, Washington from January 1981 - July 1981, preferring to return to the Albany area and enter into a partnership and start a machine shop, Albany Precision Machine in 1981. He sold interest in this shop and started one up in the garage of his home in 1985, as A&D Machine. The business was incorporated in 1990 after a new building was put up on the property. More workers were hired under the business name, A&D Enterprises, Inc. Due to zoning restrictions, the shop moved into town in 1996, on property formerly occupied by a bark dust company. A&D Enterprises remained there until November of 2012, where Dennis liquidated and retired.
He rediscovered his love for fishing upon his retirement. He was especially fond of kokanee fishing and had a great pride in his Alumaweld boat. He was always up to taking someone fishing and, as special info had been imparted to him by those good friends who helped him learn the rope, such as Wayne Anderson (fondly referred to as the "Fish Whisperer"), so he too shared his knowledge with others. Also, along with his wife, came to faith in Jesus Christ, crediting his Savior Jesus Christ with his success in business and in life.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Jean; children: Karen and her husband Kevin Horne, Tom Duffy; grandchildren: Ashley Lindsay, Jessie and her husband Kevin Swan, Tyler Lindsay; great-granddaughter, Brynn Nicole Swan; great-grandson, Cole Swan; brother, Ron and his wife, Lisa Nelson; sister, Robyn and her husband, Mike Peery; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by mother, Harriette Nopper Nelson; and father, John Duffy.
