Dennis Duane Secrest

October 20, 1944 - July 9, 2022

Dennis Duane Secrest died Saturday, July 9th in Albany, Oregon. He was 77. Dennis was born in Astoria, Oregon, on October 20 1944, the son of Dennis S. Secrest and Loraine E. Larson. He grew up in Astoria and attended Fern Hill and John Jacob Astor Elementary schools. He participated in 4-H. He graduated from Astoria High School in 1962. He graduated from Oregon State University in 1968 and was a lifelong member of the OSU Alumni Association.

After serving in the Navy and on location in Viet Nam, he became Controller for Carnation Company in Seattle. He later earned his CPA, and was a member of the Oregon Association of Tax Consultants. After moving from Seattle to Albany, Oregon, he became owner of the NAPA-Albany Auto Parts store. After selling the store in Albany, he accepted the position of Payroll Manager at Oregon State University where he was also on the Board of Directors of the OSU Bookstore serving as chairman for a time. He eventually retired from OSU.

Dennis loved white water rafting and OSU football, and family BBQs.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 48 years, Joanne Ranta Secrest, sons Brian and his wife Kim, grandsons Carson, Bennett and Gavin; and son Bob Secrest and his wife Fatima; Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Secrest and sister, Nadine Houghton. Dennis suffered with dementia and came to realize he had other health issues also.

Contributions may be made to the OSU Foundation, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Albany, or Evergreen Hospice in care of Fisher Funeral Home 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321.

Friends and family are invited to attend a 2 p.m. graveside service with Military Honors at Greenwood Cemetery 91569 OR-202, Astoria, Oregon 97103, Saturday July 30. Arrangements are made through Fisher Funeral Home in Albany. www.fisherfuneralhome.com