Dennis Craig Elder

October 20, 1945 – July 25, 2020
Dennis was born in Newport, Oregon to Thomas Craig Elder and Savil Jean (Iler) on October 20, 1945. The family moved to Lebanon, Oregon when Dennis was an infant. His sister, Mary Lou, joined the family shortly thereafter.
Dennis graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1963 and went on to study at Oregon State University. He married Jeannie McPherson on June 10, 1964. They had two children, Machelle and Wes. After college, Dennis went to work at Champion International (U.S. Plywood), Lebanon, Oregon. Later he became the Human Resources Manager for Champion International Western Division in Missoula, Montana. After 29 years with Champion International, Dennis went on to a second career with Marvin Windows in Baker City, Oregon where he spent 17 years as their Human Resources Manager. After retirement, Dennis and Jeannie moved to Prineville, Oregon where he lived at the time of his passing.
Dennis was an avid fly fisherman and storyteller. He especially loved spending time camping, fishing and travelling with friends and family. Dennis was actively involved in the community and was very fond of the time he spent with Rotary International.
Dennis is survived by his wife Jeannie; sister Mary Lou Cisar (John) of Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia; daughter Machelle Davis (Jon) of Sedona, Arizona; son Wes Elder (April) of Lebanon, Oregon; grandchildren Megan Kimsey (Allen) Tualatin, Oregon and Hayden Davis (Olivia) of Lebanon, Oregon; and great granddaughter Kennedy Kimsey.
A memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.