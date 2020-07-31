Dennis Craig Elder

October 20, 1945 – July 25, 2020

Dennis graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1963 and went on to study at Oregon State University. He married Jeannie McPherson on June 10, 1964. They had two children, Machelle and Wes. After college, Dennis went to work at Champion International (U.S. Plywood), Lebanon, Oregon. Later he became the Human Resources Manager for Champion International Western Division in Missoula, Montana. After 29 years with Champion International, Dennis went on to a second career with Marvin Windows in Baker City, Oregon where he spent 17 years as their Human Resources Manager. After retirement, Dennis and Jeannie moved to Prineville, Oregon where he lived at the time of his passing.