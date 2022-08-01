Dennis Charles Roler, 71, formerly of Albany died July 14, 2022 in Grants Pass, Oregon. Dennis was born and raised in Albany. He graduated from Albany Union High School in 1969. He graduated from Oregon State University in Liberal Arts in 1973. He received his master degree in Journalism from Syracuse University in 1974. Dennis worked in the newspaper industry his entire life. Dennis retired as the Editor of the Grants Pass Daily Courier in 2013. Dennis was active in his community with Rotary projects and Food Bank.